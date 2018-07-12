A program designed to make it easier for Thunder Bay restaurants and businesses to set up outdoor patios and display areas this summer is proving to be popular, and could lead to at least one busy street looking quite different this season.

The city is waiving permit fees and expediting the process in order to help businesses adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the program was launched on June 16, the city has received close to 30 registrations and applications, said Joel DePeuter, the city's manager of realty services.

He said the city is also considering a request for a partial closure of Red River Road.

"It's exciting," said DePeuter.

"So the Waterfront District BIA has proposed closing the westbound portion of Red River Road and placing tables and ... there may be a marketplace use as well, and that's just being processed right now, and things are looking very positive."

The city is currently working out the logistics, DePeuter said on Thursday, but he said it's possible that application could receive approval on Friday.

Parking lot patios popping up

DePeuter said overall, applications from businesses are being processed quickly and most of those received have already been approved.

He said initially, the city wasn't expecting such a high level of interest so quickly. However, it appears that businesses were motivated by the fact that phase two of Ontario's reopening plan would allow restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining only.

"The announcement by the province ... really accelerated things," he said. "But you know, we had a good plan in place in advance, so I'd say things are going very smoothly."

The loosened restrictions apply to patios on private parking lots, on municipal parking lots, on parking lanes and on sidewalks.

By far the most popular option has been patios on private parking lots, DePeuter said.

Applicants looking to set up a patio on municipal property must meet certain criteria. However, using private property only requires registration with the city.

"It's a very simply process and just requires the business acknowledge that it will adhere to some safety protocols," he said.

Businesses interested in setting up an outdoor patio can find information on the city's website.