Outdoor burning ban in the northwest to be expanded

A restricted fire zone that had been in effect for some areas of northwestern Ontario has been expanded.

The burning restrictions, which will be updated effective Saturday, now include the Thunder Bay district and parts of the Nipigon and Wawa districts.

The initial restricted fire zone, which was first declared on June 30, prohibited outdoor burning in the Dryden, Fort Frances and Kenora districts, along with the southern portions of the Sioux Lookout and Red Lake districts.

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is expanding the boundaries of its restricted fire zone in northwestern Ontario, effective Saturday. (Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry)

The restrictions include a ban on outdoor campfires, fire pits and other burning, while portable gas stoves, charcoal installations and wood burning stoves can be used under certain conditions.

There are about 60 forest fires burning in the northwest region, with the wildfire hazard considered to be high to extreme for much of the region.