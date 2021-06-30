A restricted fire zone has been put into effect for several areas in northwestern Ontario.

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry implemented the restrictions, effective Wednesday, for the Kenora, Fort Frances and Dryden districts, along with the southern portions of the Sioux Lookout and Red Lake districts.

The zone covers an area spanning from the Manitoba border to the west, the United States border to the south, just north of Pickle Lake and east of Atikokan.

A restricted fire zone has been implemented for several areas in northwestern Ontario, beginning Wednesday. (Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry)

As of the most recent update late Tuesday afternoon, there were 41 active forest fires burning across the northwest region. The wildfire hazard is considered to be mainly high to extreme for western portions of the region, with lower risk for most of the Thunder Bay and Nipigon districts.

The order prohibits campfires, burning of grass or wood debris, and the use of burn barrels. Portable gas or fuel stoves can be used, along with outdoor wood burning stoves or furnaces as long as certain conditions are met.

Failure to comply with restrictions can result in fines, jail time and financial responsibility for the costs of fighting an ensuing forest fire.