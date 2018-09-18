Out of the Cold program won't run this winter, organizers say

A program aimed at keeping high-risk people off Thunder Bay's streets during the frigid winter months won't run this year, but organizers are working to find a short-term alternative.

The Out of the Cold program — which operates out of Grace Place and is administered by the Lakehead Social Planning Council (LSPC) — launched in fall 2017 as a pilot project.

LSPC director of services Marie Klassen said an application has been made to the province for funding that would keep the program running for another three years.

However, the results of that application won't be known until January.

"The program would normally start at the end of October, beginning of November," Klassen said. "With the funding not being announced until January, mid-January, that's a little late for the Out of the Cold program to do all the preparations and kind of thing, and then we're not even 100 per cent sure that the three-year funding is coming through."

Demand high

Klassen said the program, which included 10 beds at Grace Place, operated at capacity during its pilot phase last winter. It's intended for people who can't use traditional shelters, like Shelter House, for various reasons, including those traditional shelters being full.

However, work is underway to find a short-term replacement.

"We're currently looking into other possibilities, but the time frame is very short now," Klassen said. "Perhaps we can switch it to a warming program."

Klassen said that kind of program wouldn't have beds, and would have fewer staff.

But, she said, it would still require funding.

"The facility is prepared," she said. "They have the accommodations for either an Out of the Cold program or a warming program. But we're hoping that something comes through."

"We know what the cold temperatures had done in the past, before the Out of the Cold Program was initiated," Klassen said. "There were deaths due to the weather, and there were none last year."