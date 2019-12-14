Possible OSSTF strike next week could affect schools in northwestern Ontario

A planned one-day walkout by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation next week would close schools at the Superior-Greenstone District School Board.

The union, which represents English public high school teachers and some support staff at other school boards, has provided notice it intends to hold another rotating strike on Jan. 8 affecting selected boards across the province.

The Superior-Greenstone District School Board in northwestern Ontario is one of nine boards across the province that would be primarily affected by the full withdrawal of services. All of the board's elementary and secondary schools would be closed for the day in the event of a strike, the board confirmed.

Gordon Robitaille, the president of OSSTF District 6B, said teachers and occasional teachers from the board's five high schools will walk out, along with support staff working at schools throughout the board's coverage area.

As well, the union represents some support staff positions within the Conseil scolaire de district du Grand Nord de l'Ontario who would also be participating in the strike.

Affected schools include École secondaire Château-Jeunesse in Longlac, École secondaire Cité-Supérieure in Marathon and École publique Franco-Manitou in Manitouwadge.

It's not yet known whether those schools will be closed in the event of a strike.

This would mark the fourth job action for OSSTF during this school year, following a province-wide strike on Dec. 4 and two rotating strikes at different boards over the following two weeks.

The union has called on the Ford government to back down on its increases to secondary school class size and plans to implement mandatory e-learning for high school students, as well as to remove the one per cent wage increase cap. OSSTF has offered to call off the job action, if 2018-2019 staffing levels are restored and guaranteed for the length of the next contract.