What the one-day province-wide OSSTF strike means for northwestern Ontario school boards

Members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) will hit the picket lines across the province on Wednesday, forcing the closure of many schools.

This is what the one-day job action will mean for the major school boards in northwestern Ontario:

Lakehead District School Board: All elementary, secondary schools and adult education centres will be closed. All transportation, field trips, before and after school programming, co-op placements, and sports and co-curricular activities will be cancelled. Daycares within schools will remain open. OSSTF represents early childhood educators, student support professionals, adult and continuing education teachers and high school teachers

Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board: All elementary, senior elementary, secondary schools and alternative education programs will be closed. School programs including extra-curricular activities and after school programs will be cancelled. OSSTF represents designated early childhood educators, student support professionals, student support persons and attendance counsellors

Keewatin Patricia District School Board: All elementary, secondary and adult education centres will be closed. Child care spaces will remain open but before and after school programming will not operate. Co-operative education placements for high school students will be cancelled. OSSTF represents secondary and adult education teachers, as well as elementary and secondary education assistants, office, clerical, library and occasional staff.

Rainy River District School Board: All secondary schools will be closed to high school students only. All elementary schools, including Grade 7 and 8 programs in secondary schools, will remain open. Bus service to operate as normal for elementary school students, though the board cautions bus delays are possible. All planned high school events and extra curricular activities will be cancelled, postponed or rescheduled.

Superior-Greenstone District School Board: All elementary and secondary schools will be closed. OSSTF represents educational assistants, secretaries, attendance counsellors, child and youth workers, information technology staff, office staff, librarians and early childhood educators.

Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l'Ontario: All schools will be closed.

Northwest Catholic District School Board: All schools will remain open.

Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boréales: All schools will remain open.

Superior North Catholic District School Board: All schools will remain open.

Kenora Catholic District School Board: All schools remain open.