Lakehead public elementary, high schools and some Catholic schools closed Feb. 4 if strike actions proceed

Public high school teachers in Thunder Bay will be among those potentially walking off the job next Tuesday.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation will be holding a series of rotating one-day strikes on Feb. 4 affecting different school boards, including the Lakehead public board.

The union represents early childhood educators, student support workers, adult and continuing education teachers, and high school teachers employed by the board.

Union president Harvey Bischof said the strike would be postponed if the government agrees to reinstate and maintain the class size ratios that were in place last year.

The union had held a province-wide walkout in early December, and followed that with a number of rotating strike actions. If the job action goes ahead next week, it would be the third time the union's educators in Thunder Bay have been on the picket lines.

The board closed all elementary and secondary schools, as well as its adult education centre, during those previous walkouts.

In a news release Thursday, the board announced it would be taking similar steps on Feb. 4.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association has also given notice of its own province-wide strike on Feb. 4.

Also next week, the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario is planning a series of rotating strikes, which will potentially affect the Lakehead board on Feb. 5, as well as a province-wide walkout on Feb. 6.

A written release Thursday from the Lakehead board said elementary schools will be closed Feb. 4 through Feb. 6, and will re-open with normal transportation practices on Friday, February 7.