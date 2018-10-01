Thunder Bay woman faces 10-year animal ownership ban after dog found in 'inexcusable' conditions

A 35-year-old woman from Thunder Bay, Ont., has pleaded guilty to a number of charges related to the mistreatment of a dog, and faces a 10-year ban on owning animals.

Officials with the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said that Thunder Bay police notified them in May 2017 about a neglected dog. Police reportedly found the animal in the basement of a north-side home living in "unsanitary conditions," the OSPCA said in a written release.

The dog had been locked down there, officials said, where it was tied to a pole on a very short leash. Additionally, a veterinary exam found a metal prong collar "deeply embedded" into the dog's neck, which had to be surgically removed.

Investigators said the owner had put dryer sheets on the vents running from the basement to the rest of the house, in order to attempt to mask the smell of urine and feces in the home.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges in provincial offences court in September, including permitting a dog to be in distress, failing to provide necessary care and failing to provide adequate sanitary conditions.

She was fined a total of $300 and was ordered to pay over $400 in restitution to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society. She also received a 12 month suspended sentence and one year probation, in addition to the 10 year animal ownership ban.

The dog recovered from its injuries and was adopted to a new home, the OSPCA said.