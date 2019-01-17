Order of Military Merit awarded to Bearskin Lake woman

A long-serving member of the Canadian Rangers in Ontario's far north has received a prestigious honour for her work.

Sergeant Linda Kamenawatamin, of Bearskin Lake First Nation, has been selected to receive the Order of Military Merit.

"I'm still kind of shocked and, you know, it needs to sink in," said Kamenawatamin in an interview with CBC News.

She added that she was especially honoured to be told that she is the first woman among the rangers in Ontario to receive the honour, which recognizes exceptional service.

"It feels good, and I'm very proud of my accomplishments," she said.

Kamenawatamin joined the Canadian Rangers ten years ago, after noticing the organization doing activities in the gym at the school in her community.

"I noticed that there were kids dressed in green in the gym," she said, "so I went over there, went to go check it out."

After learning about the work the rangers do, she expressed interest in joining, and was handed a form. The rest was history.

Canadian Rangers waiting for a training class photograph to be taken applaud Sergeant Linda Kamenawatamin, left, on learning she is to receive the Order of Military Merit. (Sgt. Peter Moon, Canadian Rangers)

Her work with the rangers, which includes search-and-rescue duties, teaching skills to youth, and recruitment has become a big part of her life, she said, adding that she feels Canadian Rangers have an important role to play in remote communities, especially when it comes to searches for missing people.

"Nobody else knows the land more than the people living in your community," she said, "so I think it is important for each community to have a Canadian Ranger patrol."

Kamenawatamin, who has previously received a Diamond Jubilee Medal and Special Service Medal for her commitment, said she is waiting to hear when she will travel to Ottawa to receive this latest honour.