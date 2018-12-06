A female driver of an SUV was transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday evening after she collided with a tanker truck on Highway 11/17 west of Wing Road.

Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., said they were called to a motor vehicle collision on Wednesday at around 4:59 p.m.

Police said the female driver of the SUV was driving west bound on Highway 11/17 when she reportedly side-swiped a school bus that was driving east on the highway near Fraser Road.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the incident.

According to a written release from the OPP on Thursday, the driver of the SUV continued to drive west bound when she collided with an east bound tanker truck that was empty.

Both the tanker truck and the SUV came to rest in the west bound ditch.

Police said the driver of the tanker truck was not injured but the driver of the SUV was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SUV sustained extensive damage and the female driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for unsafely moving lanes.