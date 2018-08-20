14-year-old from White River charged with 2 sex offences, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a 14-year-old from White River with several sex offences after an incident in late April.

Arouond 4:30 p.m. on April 26, members of the Superior East Detachment responded to reports of a sexual assault in the community, OPP stated in a written release Friday.

As a result of the investigation, a 14-year-old has been charged with sexual Interference and sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.

The identity of the accused is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and will not be released.

OPP said the teenager is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa.