OPP renew call for public assistance in 2019 murder investigation

Thunder Bay OPP are renewing calls for public assistance as they continue to investigate a year-old homicide.

The body of Samatar Warsame, 21, of the Greater Toronto Area, was found on the morning of Jan. 13, 2019, along Highway 527, just north of the Highway 11-17 junction.

OPP later said Warsame's death was the result of a homicide.

On Monday, OPP issued a media release stating Warsame's death was still under investigation by the OPP's Thunder Bay detachment, North West Region Crime Unit, and Forensic Identification Branch.

"Someone knows something about what happened to Samatar Warsame," OPP Det. Insp. Darryl Sigouin said in a statement. "No detail is too small — you never know what might be the piece of information that helps us understand how this young man met his untimely death."

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.