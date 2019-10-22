OPP warn of moose on roads in Rainy River district

Ontario Provincial Police say they're seeing an increase in collisions with wildlife in the Rainy River District.

Six moose were killed in one seven-day period in the Atikokan area alone, according to a news release issued Monday by Rainy River OPP.

Police are urging drivers to remain vigilant and not be distracted by other activities, especially when travelling from dusk to dawn.

They're also suggesting that drivers who are travelling with passengers ask them to help watch for wildlife on the road shoulders or in ditches.