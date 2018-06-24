OPP seek public's help to find Fort Frances golf course vandals
Police say someone damaged the greens and golf hole poles at the Kitchen Creek Golf Course.
Police say someone damaged the greens and golf hole poles at the Kitchen Creek Golf Course
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in solving a case of mischief in Fort Frances, Ont.
Police say an individual or individuals went to the Kitchen Creek Golf Course overnight around June 8 and damaged the golf greens and golf hole poles.
The news was issued in a release on Friday by the Rainy River District OPP.