Man, 28, charged with aggravated assault after man's body found in Onigaming, OPP say
Thunder Bay

Body of Clayton Bob, 42, was located near Siibinsing Road on May 7; police investigation continuing

OPP in Kenora say a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault after a body was located near Siibinsing Road on May 7. (CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police in the Kenora area have arrested and charged a 28-year-old man from Sabaskong First Nation with aggravated assault in connection with a sudden death investigation earlier in May.

The body of 42-year-old Clayton Bob of Big Island First Nation was located near Siibinsing Road in Onigaming First Nation, about 100 kilometres north of Fort Frances, on May 7.

The 28-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, police stated in a written release. 

OPP and Treaty Three police are continuing to investigate the death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police.

