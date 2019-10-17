Sioux Lookout OPP seeking help to solve mischief, break and enter

Ontario Provincial Police in Sioux Lookout are requesting assistance from the public to solve a crime of mischief that took place on Saturday.

They are also asking for help to solve a break and enter at a family camp last month or early this month.

A black and red 2018 Honda EU3000IS generator was taken from a locked shed at the camp sometime between Sept. 8 and Oct. 2, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

The Saturday incident saw a glass panel door smashed at the rear of a business on Third Avenue North, police said in a separate release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact the Sioux Lookout OPP at 807-737-2020 or 1-888-310-1122.

People wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).