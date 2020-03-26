OPP investigating string of graffiti tagging in Sioux Lookout

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help with regards to ongoing incidents of mischief in the downtown area of Sioux Lookout.

Officers are investigating a string of graffiti tagging incidents on public and private buildings and infrastructure in the downtown core, in the Third Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North area, police stated in a written release Wednesday.

Police said the buildings had been vandalized with black and orange spray paint.

Police said they would like to speak with an individual wearing a red hoodie and black pants who was in the downtown area around 10:00 p.m. on March 24, 2020.

The OPP is requesting anyone with information about these occurrences to contact the Sioux Lookout Detachment at 807-737-2020 or 1-888-310-1122.

Crime Stoppers can also be reached to provide an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477.