OPP investigate series of suspicious fires in Sioux Lookout

OPP are investigating a series of suspicious fires in Sioux Lookout.

Four fires were reported between May 5 and 18, OPP said in a media release issued this week.

The first reported fire occurred at a seven-unit apartment building on Prince Street at about 6 p.m. on May 5.

The cause of that fire remains unknown, but it was believed to have started outside of the building.

A week later, on May 12, firefighters and police were called to a fire in a woodpile behind a residence on Prince Street at about 6:30 p.m.

Police said a lighter and some matches were found nearby.

The next day, on May 13, police and fire crews responded to a substantial bush fire behind a residence on Cedar Crescent at about 4:30 p.m.

Fire crews said the fire may have been intentionally set, and reported seeing a group of youths leaving the area.

Then, at about 10 p.m. on May 18, police and fire crews responded to another fire in a woodpile, this time behind a church on First Avenue.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.