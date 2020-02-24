OPP seize over $200K worth of drugs during Dryden traffic stop

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two Dryden-area residents with a number of drug related offences after a traffic stop on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in the city of Dryden.

A 30-year-old man from Wabigoon and a 27-year-old man from Wabigoon Lake First Nation were arrested during the traffic stop, the OPP said in a press release on Monday.

According to police, crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, hydromorphone, and various prescription medications were seized during the traffic stop and subsequent search warrant.

Police said the estimated street value of the seized crystal methamphetamine alone is $217,000.

A firearm with ammunition, Canadian currency, and drug related paraphernalia were also seized by police.

Charges include possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The 30-year-old accused from Wabigoon was held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on Monday, while the 27-year-old accused from Wabigoon Lake First Nation was released on an undertaking and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on March 23, 2020.