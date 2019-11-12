OPP identify driver who struck Highway 61 rail overpass

Thunder Bay OPP say officers have identified the driver of the over-height vehicle that struck a rail overpass on Highway 61 earlier this month.

OPP were notified on Nov. 5 that a vehicle hit the overpass between Neebing Avenue/Princess Street and Broadway Avenue, causing structural damage.

That section of highway is closed to all traffic until Thursday so the overpass can be repaired. A detour has been posted.

On Tuesday, OPP said the vehicle and driver involved in the collision has been identified, and that the investigation is continuing.

No further details were provided.