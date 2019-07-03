Residents looking to drive to Pikangikum First Nation will be able to do so on Wednesday, according to Ontario Provincial Police, as Nungesser Road will be temporarily open until 6 p.m.

OPP said officers from the Red Lake detachment will be working in conjunction with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to provide controlled access through the road, using a pilot vehicle to allow traffic movement in both directions.

Nungesser Road has been closed to due a forest fire that's not under control, known as Red Lake 40 near Nungesser Lake, which is approximately 40 kilometres north of Red Lake.

In a written release Wednesday, OPP said the controlled access is planned until 6 p.m. but could change if the safety of anyone is at risk based on the fire behaviour.