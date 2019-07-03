Skip to Main Content
Nungesser Road temporarily open on Wednesday, says OPP
Nungesser Road temporarily open on Wednesday, says OPP

Residents looking to drive to Pikangikum First Nation will be able to do so on Wednesday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police, as the road will be temporarily opened until 6 p.m.

Nungesser Road will be temporarily opened on Wednesday until 6 p.m., according to the Ontario Provincial Police. (Lucie Hoffman)

OPP said officers from the Red Lake detachment will be working in conjunction with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to provide controlled access through the road, using a pilot vehicle to allow traffic movement in both directions.

Nungesser Road has been closed to due a forest fire that's not under control, known as Red Lake 40 near Nungesser Lake, which is approximately 40 kilometres north of Red Lake.

In a written release Wednesday, OPP said the controlled access is planned until 6 p.m. but could change if the safety of anyone is at risk based on the fire behaviour.

