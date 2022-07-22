Impaired driving continues to be a major problem on northwestern Ontario's roadways, say Ontario Provincial Police.

Statistics provided by the provincial police service show its officers have seen a jump in the number of impaired driving charges laid in the first half of 2022, when compared to last year.

As of July 14, OPP had charged 265 motorists with impaired driving in northwestern Ontario.

During the same time period of 2021, 177 motorists were charged with impaired driving.

"Our job is to ensure that the Ontario roads are safe from drug and alcohol impaired drivers," said Brittany Bembenek, the OPP's community engagement officer based in the Dryden detachment. "We need to be out being proactive."

"But we also rely on a lot of information from members of the public, who may have knowledge of someone driving impaired by alcohol or drugs," she said. "And also, I think it's important that we continue our public education for all members of the public, to explain the different negative effects that come with impaired driving."

Bembenek said penalties for people convicted of impaired driving can include jail time, the loss of their licence, and requirements to attend an education or treatment program, or install an ignition interlock in their vehicle.

OPP in northwestern Ontario have laid more than 400 impaired driving charges per year since 2017. The number of charges by year breaks down as follows:

2017 — 476 charges

2018 — 438 charges

2019 — 480 charges

2020 — 406 charges

2021 — 490 charges

A breakdown of how many of those charges were for motorists impaired by alcohol, and how many were impaired by drugs, was not immediately available.

Bembenek said anyone who suspects an impaired driving on northwestern Ontario roads can contacted OPP, or call 911.