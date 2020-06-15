Nipigon OPP lay two drunk driving charges less than two hours apart

Two people are due in Nipigon court in July after being caught driving while impaired on Saturday afternoon.

Nipigon OPP said the two charges came less than two hours apart.

In the first instance, an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 11/17 at about 3:35 p.m.

The officer conducted a breath test, and the driver failed. The 22-year-old Thunder Bay man was charged with driving while impaired, and was released pending a court appearance on July 21.

Later that afternoon, at about 4:55 p.m., a Nipigon OPP officer stopped another vehicle for speeding on Highway 17.

Again, the officer conducted a breath test, and the driver failed. The accused, a 40-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man, was charged with impaired driving, as well as driving while prohibited and stunt driving.

He was also released, and is due in Nipigon Court on July 21.