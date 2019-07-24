Northwestern Ontario OPP issue public safety alert as search for BC murder suspects continues

Northwestern Ontario OPP have issued a public safety alert as a national search continues for two British Columbia murder suspects last seen in Manitoba, and believed to be travelling eastward.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are suspects in the shooting deaths of Lucas Fowler, 23, and Chynna Dease, 24, whose bodies were found in northern British Columbia, along the Alaska Highway, on July 15.

McLeod and Schmegelsky are also wanted in connection with the suspicious death of another man, who remains unidentified. His body was found near Dease Lake on July 19.

On Wednesday, OPP said it appears McLeod and Schmegelsky are travelling eastward.

"The suspects were confirmed sighted in Meadow Lakes, Saskatchewan," OPP Acting Sgt. Petrina Taylor-Heartz said Tuesday.

The Saskatchewan sighting occurred Monday.

On Wednesday afternoon, RCMP confirmed a burned vehicle linked to the two suspects had been recovered outside of Gillam, Manitoba.

RCMP representatives did not return a request for comment on Wednesday. However, according to descriptions released earlier by the organization, both McLeod and Schmegelsky are about six-foot-four and 169 pounds, with thin builds.

McLeod has dark brown hair and brown eyes, while Schmegelsky has sandy brown hair

Taylor-Hertz said the two are considered dangerous, and should not be approached.

She said anyone who sees either of the men is asked to call 911 or their local police service.