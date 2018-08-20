OPP vehicle in Marathon, Ont., catches fire, causes 'extensive damage'

An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle in Marathon caught fire Sunday evening, causing "extensive damage" to the SUV and two nearby homes.

"Sunday evening, approximately around 8:20 p.m. one of the officers, while he was out in the town of Marathon, he had stopped at a residence ... and while he was at that residence, he came out and his vehicle was smoking from under the hood," Cst. Peter Bertin explained.

Police are not sure what caused the fire, but suspect it was "a short in the electrical, possibly near the battery."

"We're not sure if the fire marshal is going to come and check the vehicle with us, or if we'll just send it to our fleet garage and have them do a little bit of an investigation on it to see what might have caused it," Bertin said.

He said the 2016 Chevy Tahoe is "definitely un-repairable," and the detachment will be looking at replacing it.

"The fire was right through into the interior," Bertin added. "The radio and one of our firearms that was in the vehicle was damaged too."

The siding on two of the houses nearby, 11 and 13 Jackson Crescent, "melted ... and started to droop" due to the heat from the vehicle fire, according to Bertin.

"They'll be repaired ... and any incidents like this where a damage is caused by one our vehicles, they'll be compensated for that and repairs will be made."

He said this is the first time the Marathon OPP detachment has experienced a vehicle fire like this.

There were no injuries.