OPP continue search for Shuniah robbery suspect

OPP have arrested a second suspect in an early-morning robbery in Shuniah, but continue to search for one more.

Two males arrested, one remains at large, OPP say

OPP say two men are in custody following an early-morning robbery in Shuniah this week, but officers continue to search for one more suspect. (CBC)

The manhunt came as a result of a robbery at a Shuniah residence at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police the suspects fled the area in a dark-coloured sedan, and OPP officers located the vehicle on Oliver Road.

A spike belt was used to stop the vehicle, and one male was arrested at the scene. Others fled, and OPP closed off a section of Oliver Road due to the manhunt.

A second suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon, police said, and the road was reopened later that day.

One suspect remains at large.

A 20-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged with:

  • Robbery with violence
  • Wearing a disguise with intent
  • Flight from police
  • Cocaine possession

A 22-year-old Thunder Bay man also faces several charges, including:

  • Pointing a firearm
  • Committing a robbery using a firearm
  • Wearing a disguise with intent
  • Fleeing from police
  • Assault with a weapon

Both men remain in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

