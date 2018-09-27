OPP continue search for Shuniah robbery suspect
Two males arrested, one remains at large, OPP say
OPP have arrested a second suspect in an early-morning robbery in Shuniah, but continue to search for one more.
The manhunt came as a result of a robbery at a Shuniah residence at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Witnesses told police the suspects fled the area in a dark-coloured sedan, and OPP officers located the vehicle on Oliver Road.
A spike belt was used to stop the vehicle, and one male was arrested at the scene. Others fled, and OPP closed off a section of Oliver Road due to the manhunt.
A second suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon, police said, and the road was reopened later that day.
One suspect remains at large.
A 20-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged with:
- Robbery with violence
- Wearing a disguise with intent
- Flight from police
- Cocaine possession
A 22-year-old Thunder Bay man also faces several charges, including:
- Pointing a firearm
- Committing a robbery using a firearm
- Wearing a disguise with intent
- Fleeing from police
- Assault with a weapon
Both men remain in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.