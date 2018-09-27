OPP continue search for Shuniah robbery suspect

OPP have arrested a second suspect in an early-morning robbery in Shuniah, but continue to search for one more.

The manhunt came as a result of a robbery at a Shuniah residence at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police the suspects fled the area in a dark-coloured sedan, and OPP officers located the vehicle on Oliver Road.

A spike belt was used to stop the vehicle, and one male was arrested at the scene. Others fled, and OPP closed off a section of Oliver Road due to the manhunt.

A second suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon, police said, and the road was reopened later that day.

One suspect remains at large.

A 20-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged with:

Robbery with violence

Wearing a disguise with intent

Flight from police

Cocaine possession

A 22-year-old Thunder Bay man also faces several charges, including:

Pointing a firearm

Committing a robbery using a firearm

Wearing a disguise with intent

Fleeing from police

Assault with a weapon

Both men remain in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.