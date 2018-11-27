Longlac, Ont., man charged with drug offence after vehicle found in ditch

Provincial police say a Longlac, Ont. man has been charged with a drug offence following a report of a vehicle in a ditch on Highway 11 on Sunday.

On Nov. 25, police received a report of a vehicle in the northbound ditch on the highway, Greenstone OPP stated in a news release Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a four-door sedan with four occupants.

An investigation revealed that one of the passengers was in possession of an illegal substance, police said, adding they seized 661 Oxycodone pills with an estimated street value of $6,615.

A 48-year-old Longlac man was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He was held in custody and scheduled for a bail hearing.

Greenstone OPP and the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) are continuing to investigate.