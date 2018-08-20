Ontario Provincial Police investigating sudden death of a 26-year-old in Long Lake #58 First Nation

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the sudden death of a 26-year-old person in a home in Long Lake #58 First Nation.

Members of the Greenstone detachment and Superior North EMS responded to a residence in the community on Friday following a report of an unresponsive person, police stated in a written release Tuesday.

OPP said the person was pronounced dead at the scene, and noted a post-mortem is scheduled to be conducted this week "to help identify the cause of death."

Officers with the Greenstone detachment, along with the OPP Forensic Identification Services, the regional crime unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating.