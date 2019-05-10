Skip to Main Content
Smoke inhalation killed 5 people in northern Ontario First Nation house fire, autopsies find
Thunder Bay

Ontario Provincial Police say post-mortem examinations have been completed on the five victims that died in the house fire in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation on May 2.

CBC News
Four children were among the dead in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation when a home went up in flames on May 2. 47-year-old Geraldine Chapman died along with Angel Kenisha McKay, 12, Karl Jovon Cutfeet, 9, Hailey Ocean Jenna Chapman, 7, and Shyra Shadara Taylor Bella Chapman, 6. (KI / Submitted)

The Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and the Office of the Chief Coroner determined that the cause of death in all cases was smoke inhalation.

Geraldine Chapman, 47, along with four children — Angel McKay, 12, Karl Cutfeet, 9, Hailey Chapman, 7, and Shyra Chapman, 6 — died when the home went up in flames on May 2. Police said their bodies were recovered on May 5.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing, according to the OPP.

