Smoke inhalation killed 5 people in northern Ontario First Nation house fire, autopsies find

Ontario Provincial Police say post-mortem examinations have been completed on the five victims that died in a recent house fire in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation.

The Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and the Office of the Chief Coroner determined that the cause of death in all cases was smoke inhalation.

Geraldine Chapman, 47, along with four children — Angel McKay, 12, Karl Cutfeet, 9, Hailey Chapman, 7, and Shyra Chapman, 6 — died when the home went up in flames on May 2. Police said their bodies were recovered on May 5.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing, according to the OPP.