Kenora OPP identify 18-year-old struck, killed by train Wednesday

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified the person struck and killed by a train in Kenora on Wednesday as 18-year-old Tyrease Payash, of Kenora.

Police received a report that a person had been hit by a train in the Norman area of Kenora shortly after 5 a.m. on May 6, OPP stated in a written release Thursday.

Police and members of the Kenora Ambulance service attended the scene, and confirmed the person was deceased.

OPP and the Canadian Pacific Railway Police are continuing to investigate the collision.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Kenora OPP at 807-548-5534 or 1-888-310-1122.