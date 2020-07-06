OPP charge three for drug trafficking in Kenora

Three people from Kenora are facing drug-related charges after OPP searched a River Drive home last week.

Police said officers with the OPP Community Street Crime Unit, Organized Crime and Enforcement Bureau and Kenora Detachment, with assistance from the Treaty 3 Police Service, executed a search warrant at the residence at on March 5.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in Kenora and resulted in the seizure of drugs, cash and drug-related paraphernalia.

Police said three men, aged 34, 52 and 54, all from Kenora, are facing charges, including possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and opioids for the purpose of trafficking.

Two of the accused were released from custody and are next due in Kenora court in April.

The third accused was held for bail, police said.