OPP identify victim of Highway 527 homicide in January near Thunder Bay, Ont.
The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Samatar Warsame of the Greater Toronto Area
Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have identified the victim whose body was located on the shoulder of a section of Highway 527 in January.
Police were called on the morning of Sunday, January 13 after a body was discovered on the side of Highway 527 just north of the Highway 11-17 junction, near the community of Armstrong.
Suspicious death investigation closes section of Highway 527 near Thunder Bay, Ont.
Death of man found on Highway 527 near Thunder Bay ruled a homicide, says OPP
According to a written release from the OPP on Thursday, a post mortem examination has been completed in Toronto and the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Samatar Warsame of the Greater Toronto Area.
Police said this investigation has been ruled as a homicide and more details will be provided as they become available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.