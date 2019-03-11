Skip to Main Content
OPP identify victim of Highway 527 homicide in January near Thunder Bay, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have identified the victim whose body was located on the shoulder of a section of Highway 527 in January.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Samatar Warsame of the Greater Toronto Area

OPP have identified the victim whose body was discovered on the shoulder of Highway 527 just north of the Highway 11-17 junction in January. (Teghan Beaudette/CBC)

Police were called on the morning of Sunday, January 13 after a body was discovered on the side of Highway 527 just north of the Highway 11-17 junction, near the community of Armstrong.

According to a written release from the OPP on Thursday, a post mortem examination has been completed in Toronto and the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Samatar Warsame of the Greater Toronto Area.

Police said this investigation has been ruled as a homicide and more details will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

