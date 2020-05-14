OPP investigating after human remains found near Thunder Bay in area of Wasp Road

Skip to Main Content
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Thunder Bay secured a scene in the area of Wasp Road after receiving a report of human remains being found there on Wednesday, around 3 p.m.

Police say remains were located by forest area worker in region north of Highway 11/17, west of Highway 527

Ontario Provincial Police secured a scene near Thunder Bay, in the Wasp Road area - north of Highway 11/17 and west of Highway 527 - after a forest worker reported finding human remains. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

The remains were located by a forest worker and reported to the police, OPP stated in a written release Thursday, explaining that Wasp Road is in the unorganized area north of Highway 11/17 and west of Highway 527.

The northwest region crime unit, the forensic identification unit and a forensic anthropologist from Toronto are assisting with investigation, OPP said. 

