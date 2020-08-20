Fatal motor vehicle collision near Ignace, Ont., closes section of Highway 17, OPP investigating

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision, involving three tractor trailer units, about 15 kilometres east of Ignace on Thursday morning.

Highway 17 is closed at Shabaqua and in Ignace at Highway 599, police said.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Closure?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Closure</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Shabaqua?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Shabaqua</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HWY11?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HWY11</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy17?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy17</a> Shabaqua - All lanes are closed in both directions due to a collision. Traffic control is in place. Please use caution in the area. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONHwys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONHwys</a> —@511Ontario

The collision was reported early in the morning on August 20.

It is unknown how many people were injured or killed in the collision, or when roads will reopen.