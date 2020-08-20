Skip to Main Content
Fatal motor vehicle collision near Ignace, Ont., closes section of Highway 17, OPP investigating
Thunder Bay·New

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision Thursday involving three tractor trailer units, approximately 15 kilometres east of Ignace, .

Police say Highway 17 is closed at Shabaqua and in Ignace at Highway 599

A fatal motor vehicle collision involving three tractor trailer units approximately 15 kilometres east of Ignace has closed roadways. OPP are on scene. (OPP northwest region )

 Highway 17 is closed at Shabaqua and in Ignace at Highway 599, police said.

The collision was reported early in the morning on August 20.

It is unknown how many people were injured or killed in the collision, or when roads will reopen.

Three tractor trailer units were involved in a fatal collision early Thursday morning, police say. (OPP)
