OPP seek dash cam footage as investigation into fatal Highway 11/17 crash continues

OPP are seeking dash cam footage of a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 11/17 earlier this month as they continue to investigate the incident.

The crash occurred on August 19 near Pearl. Police said an eastbound SUV was attempting to turn left into a rest area when it was struck from behind by a transport truck.

The SUV then collided with an eastbound pickup.

The two occupants of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. OPP have identified them as Joann Mendowegan, 61, of Thunder Bay, and Christopher Towegishig, 46, of Greenstone.

The driver of the transport truck was charged with careless driving.

On Tuesday, police said they're asking for anyone with dash cam footage of the collision to contact Thunder Bay OPP at 807-939-2133 or toll-free at 1-800-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.