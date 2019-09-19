Ontario Provincial Police say a fire this week at a commercial property in Longlac, Ont., is suspicious and is being investigated by police and fire investigators, as well as the province's Fire Marshal.

Police said that on Wednesday, around 3:45 a.m., the OPP and Greenstone Fire Department were called to a commercial property on Queen Street in Longlac. First responders reportedly found several vehicles in a parking lot fully engulfed in flames.

Police said the fire was quickly brought under control and there were no injuries or damage to nearby buildings.

The fire was deemed suspicious, however, prompting fire investigators to probe the fire. Police said they are holding the scene.

Police said they are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.