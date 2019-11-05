OPP investigating after vehicle strikes rail overpass in Thunder Bay

A portion of Highway 61 south of Thunder Bay was closed for a few hours on Tuesday afternoon after an over-height vehicle collided with the train overpass.

Provincial police said the vehicle struck the CN Rail overpass bridge on Monday.

The highway was closed north of the Broadway Avenue intersection from noon until 3 p.m. as the OPP's collision investigators and CN Rail Police investigated the collision.

Anyone with information or video footage of the collision is asked to contact the OPP.