OPP identify 22-year-old victim in April 24 single vehicle collision in Red Lake

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a fatal collision in Red Lake Ont., that occurred on April 24, 2020.

Police said 22-year-old Vanessa Rivers of Thunder Bay Ont., died after an early morning collision in Madsen, in the Municipality of Red Lake.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, police said in a news release on Wednesday, adding the vehicle that was being driven was taken without the owner's consent.