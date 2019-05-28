Fort Frances OPP searches for hit and run witnesses

Ontario Provincial Police in Fort Frances are searching for any witnesses in a hit and run motor vehicle collision on Tuesday night.

Police said during the evening hours on May 27 at the 600 block of Second Street East, two boys were riding their bikes across an alley, when a black car entered the alley from Second Street, striking one of the boy's bikes.

According to a written release from OPP, the boy fell as result and received minor injuries.

Police said the vehicle did not stop and proceeded through the alley.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or have information about the driver or vehicle is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.