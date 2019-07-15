OPP use helicopter to find man who allegedly fled from police in stolen vehicle near Thunder Bay, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged a Simcoe County man after he allegedly led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle in northwestern Ontario over the weekend.

Police said in a written release Monday that officers in Schreiber. on the north shore of Lake Superior, had attempted to stop a vehicle on Sunday, which had been reported stolen from New Brunswick. The driver allegedly did not stop, instead fleeing from police.

Officers then reportedly located the vehicle in Shuniah, just east of Thunder Bay and, according to police, the driver again did not stop.

The OPP then used a helicopter to follow the vehicle, which they found on Ivar Road, west of Shabaqua, police said.

The driver then reportedly left the vehicle and went into the bush.

A number of OPP units were called in to look for the man, police said, adding he was subsequently found and arrested.

The 26-year-old man from Tiny Township, Ont., was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, fleeing from police and possession of property obtained by crime.