OPP helicopters, dogs used in search for suspect after reported gas theft

Ontario Provincial Police say a 21-year-old man was charged with a variety of offences after a reported gas theft in Thunder Bay, Ont., over the weekend.

Police were called around noon on Saturday, the OPP said in a written release issued that day, adding that a vehicle resembling the one used in the alleged theft was later seen on Highway 17 near Schreiber.

When the driver saw police in the area, he reportedly drove off, the OPP said. Officers later found the vehicle abandoned on the south side of the Trans-Canada Highway, east of Schreiber. Police then began a search for the suspect; the OPP also used helicopters and the canine unit.

Officials also asked that people not pick up hitchhikers in the Schreiber or Terrace Bay areas.

Police issued another release Sunday morning, saying that a 21-year-old man from Calgary was located in a sand pit near Winnipeg Street in Schreiber on Saturday around 9:15 p.m.

He was charged with theft, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime and flight from police.