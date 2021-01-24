OPP search of Fort Frances business leads to drug, gun charges

Two people from Fort Frances are facing numerous charges after OPP executed a search warrant at a Portage Avenue business last week.

OPP said officers with the service's Rainy River Detachment, Fort Frances Crime Unit, North West Region Emergency Response Team, and K-9 Unit executed a search warrant at the business on Thursday.

The search led police to seize quantities of fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and hydromorphone. Police said the drugs have an estimated street value of $100,000.

Canadian currency, imitation firearms and pellet guns, compound bows, and a stun gun were also located in the bushiness and seized, police said.

Police also recovered stolen property, which was related to multiple, previously-reported thefts.

A 30-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, both of Fort Frances, are each facing numerous charges relating to drug trafficking, weapons possession, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Both accused are also charged with failing to comply with release orders.

Police said both accused remain in custody, and are due in Fort Frances court on Jan. 25.