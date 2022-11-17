One person dead after crash on Highway 17 west of Ignace

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal overnight collision near Ignace, Ont., leaving a large section of Highway 17 closed earlier this morning.

OPP said officers from both Dryden and Ignace detachments responded to the scene around midnight, where two vehicles had collided in Revell Township, west of Ignace.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release issued by OPP.

The highway has since reopened, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.

The Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium cancelled multiple buses this morning due to the highway closure.

That included bus services in the Dryden area east of Airport Road, as well as all Ignace and Upsala buses.

The consortium said some Sioux Lookout buses were also cancelled this morning due to a driver shortage related to the highway closure.

Those buses are now scheduled to run as usual, according to the Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium.