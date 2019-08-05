OPP urge caution on roads during long weekend as collisions rise

Ontario Provincial Police say 216 motor vehicle accidents have killed 239 people in the province so far this year.

Heading into the Thanksgiving long weekend — one of the heaviest traffic periods of the year — there have been 53,036 motor vehicle collisions (fatal and non-fatal) on OPP-patrolled roads since the beginning of the year, the police service said in a news release issued Friday.

That's up from 52,676 collisions counted at the same time last year, the release said.

A significant number of the deaths were preventable, the OPP said, with 46 deaths attributable to speed, 44 to lack of seat belt use, 42 to driver inattention, and 33 to alcohol and/or drug use.

Drivers accounted for 162 of those who died, police said, while 53 of the deceased were passengers and 24 were pedestrians.

The highest number of road deaths this year have taken place on Fridays. The next most fatal days were Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, police said.

"Sadly, many innocent people of all ages pay the price with their lives because of drivers who ignore their responsibility to share the road safely," said OPP deputy commissioner Rose DiMarco, provincial commander of traffic safety and operational support.

"Before you head out this Thanksgiving long weekend, as a driver, please remember that every motorist, passenger, pedestrian and cyclist has the right to be safe, and that safe roads start with you."