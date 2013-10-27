OPP identify 44-year-old McKerrow man killed in collision Tuesday east of Marathon

The victim of a fatal collision between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer unit Tuesday on Highway 17, about 60 kilometres east of Marathon, has been identified as 44-year-old McKerrow resident Colin Mathis.

OPP said Thursday that Mathis, who was from a small community in northeastern Ontario, was the lone occupant of the westbound pickup which collided with an eastbound transport truck around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Highway 17 was completely closed for approximately nine hours on the day of the collision.