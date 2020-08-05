OPP closes Emo detachment

Ontario Provincial Police say there won't be any impact to the level of service in the Rainy River district now that the agency is closing one of the detachments in the area.

OPP said Wednesday that the Emo detachment, located on Highway 11, is officially closing on Aug. 5.

Anyone who needs to self-report an incident can visit either the Rainy River District Detachment on Portage Avenue in Fort Frances or the Rainy River Detachment on Atwood Avenue in Rainy River, the OPP said.