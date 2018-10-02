OPP warn against election sign vandalism

It's less than three weeks until the 2018 municipal elections in the province and Ontario Provincial Police are reminding people of the consequences for damaging or stealing candidate signs.

In a written release Monday, Thunder Bay OPP said they have received reports of signs being stolen, vandalized and tampered with in the area of the Municipality of Shuniah.

Following those reports, police are warning the public that people caught tampering with legally-placed candidate signs can face charges under the Criminal Code, including theft and mischief.

Additionally, police said anyone noticing another person vandalizing or stealing an election sign, can call police or Crime Stoppers.

The 2018 municipal elections are held Oct. 22.