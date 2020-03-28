Woman, 72, dies of injuries after violent incident in Dryden, 36-year-old man now faces 2 murder charges

A 36-year-old Dryden man has been re-arrested and charged with an additional count of second degree murder after the death of Dorothy Brown, a 72-year-old-woman from the community, Ontario Provincial Police announced in a written release Friday.

The two murder charges stem from a series of violent incidents in at the Arbour Jade Trailer Park in the northwestern Ontario city in early March.

Shortly before 10 p.m. March 2, 2020, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at the park on McGogy Road in Dryden, OPP said.

Over the next few hours, OPP received several more calls, including one about an assault with a weapon at the park.

Officers from both the OPP and the Dryden Police Service went to the park and found two injured people, who were taken to hospital, police said.

Brown succumbed to injuries March 25

A third victim, who was also injured and required hospitalization, was found in the trailer park just before 2 a.m. March 3.

Then, later that morning at about 7:30 a.m., police found two more victims in the trailer park. One was deceased, and the other was seriously injured and was also taken to hospital, police stated

Investigators believe the incidents are related.

Brown succumbed to her injuries on March 25, police said, and a post mortem was conducted Thursday.

Justin Desautels has now been charged with an additional count of second degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court by video on March 30, 2020 to answer to this new charge.

Desautels has also been charged with:

Attempted murder

Assaulting police

Resisting arrest

Assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm

Two counts of breaking, entering, and committing robbery

Attempting to disarm a police officer

Attempted murder

Drug possession