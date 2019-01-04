OPP vehicle stop leads to drug, weapon charges

Two people were charged with several weapons and drug offences after an OPP traffic stop in Dryden turned up a gun and illegal drugs, the provincial force said Friday.

OPP said officers conducted the traffic stop at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 17, and seized a gun, ammunition, and one ounce each of heroin and methamphetamine.

A 44-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both from Regina, face several charges, including careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and drug possession for the purposes of trafficking.

Both appeared in court on Friday, OPP said.