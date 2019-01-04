Skip to Main Content
OPP vehicle stop leads to drug, weapon charges

Two people were charged with several weapons and drug offences after an OPP traffic stop in Dryden turned up a gun and illegal drugs, the provincial force said Friday.
Two people were charged after an OPP traffic stop in Dryden turned up a gun and illegal drugs this week. (CBC)

OPP said officers conducted the traffic stop at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 17, and seized a gun, ammunition, and one ounce each of heroin and methamphetamine.

A 44-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both from Regina, face several charges, including careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and drug possession for the purposes of trafficking.

Both appeared in court on Friday, OPP said.

