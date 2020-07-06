Two people from Fort Frances charged after OPP seize fentanyl near Dryden

OPP have charged two people from Fort Frances in connection with the seizure of fentanyl and methamphetamine during a traffic stop near Dryden.

In a media release issued Thursday, OPP said officers conducted the traffic stop on Highway 17 in Wainwright Township, west of Dryden, on July 2.

The stop led officers to locate quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as prohibited devices, cash, and drug-related items.

A 33-year-old man and 39-year-old woman are both facing charges of drug trafficking, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both accused remain in custody.